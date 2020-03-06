Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $278,719.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,784 shares of company stock worth $1,486,876 in the last ninety days. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 137.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

