Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

OXFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ OXFD opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.36 million, a PE ratio of -190.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,218,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 197,364 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 106,268 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.