Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Altagas Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altagas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Beacon Securities analyst L. Dunkley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Altagas’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Altagas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.90.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$21.42 on Thursday. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$17.31 and a 52 week high of C$22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Altagas’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

