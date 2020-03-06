Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of OXFD stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market cap of $349.36 million, a PE ratio of -190.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $18.60.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 2.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 197,364 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 812,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 769,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 382,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.