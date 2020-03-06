Reviewing Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 2.07 $1.46 million $0.27 59.07 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.27 billion 0.74 $117.22 million $2.93 10.43

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 7.82% 37.48% 5.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kura Sushi USA and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 1 0 4 0 2.60 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 9 3 0 2.25

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.49%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $47.15, indicating a potential upside of 54.25%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Kura Sushi USA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

