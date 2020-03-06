Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.70 ($127.56).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

ETR:RHM opened at €78.44 ($91.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €82.40 ($95.81) and a fifty-two week high of €118.60 ($137.91). The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €103.77.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.