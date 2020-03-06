Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €128.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €109.70 ($127.56).

Shares of RHM opened at €78.44 ($91.21) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €96.07 and its 200-day moving average is €103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €82.40 ($95.81) and a 12-month high of €118.60 ($137.91).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

