Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RHNO stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Rhino Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Rhino Resource Partners Company Profile

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.

