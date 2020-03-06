Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.75 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.60 ($20.47) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.20 ($22.33).

RHK opened at €18.30 ($21.28) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. Rhoen Klinikum has a 12 month low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 12 month high of €27.40 ($31.86). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.50.

About Rhoen Klinikum

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

