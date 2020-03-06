Richard S. Mahoney Sells 1,845 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $468,297.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,542.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard S. Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANSYS alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $248.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.22.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.