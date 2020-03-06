Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stake Raised by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $52,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $183.40 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

