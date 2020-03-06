Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Lowered by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rollins by 2,219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 41.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

