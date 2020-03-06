Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Rotork to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Rotork to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Rotork in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 328.50 ($4.32).

LON:ROR opened at GBX 280.80 ($3.69) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 308.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 315.78. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 268.50 ($3.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that Rotork will post 1365.0001073 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rotork’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

