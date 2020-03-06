Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €40.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.63 ($62.36).

BOSS stock opened at €38.82 ($45.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1-year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

