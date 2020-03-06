RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Panmure Gordon downgraded RSA Insurance Group to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 641 ($8.43) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 614.73 ($8.09).

Shares of LON RSA opened at GBX 509.40 ($6.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 553.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 542.37. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.13. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). Sell-side analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group will post 4912.2196488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 15.60 ($0.21) dividend. This is an increase from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

