Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. Rwe Ag Sp has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

