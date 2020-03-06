Safestay’s (SSTY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SSTY stock opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 million and a PE ratio of -12.25. Safestay has a 12 month low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53.

About Safestay

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

