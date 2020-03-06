Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €52.80 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €52.80 ($61.40) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.49 ($52.89).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL opened at €37.21 ($43.27) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.86. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.