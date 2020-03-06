SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective from Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €136.23 ($158.40).

SAP stock opened at €106.18 ($123.47) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €122.48 and a 200-day moving average of €117.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. SAP has a 12 month low of €92.60 ($107.67) and a 12 month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.99.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

