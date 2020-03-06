Saul Centers Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Saul Centers in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial cut Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE BFS opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Saul Centers by 57.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,608.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

