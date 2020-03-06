SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt Sells 50,721 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBAC opened at $300.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 232.81 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $181.50 and a 1 year high of $309.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.70.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after purchasing an additional 298,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,897,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,044,000 after acquiring an additional 149,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.