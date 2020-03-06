Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Schaeffler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schaeffler from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Schaeffler from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

