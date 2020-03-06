Serco Group’s (SRP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Serco Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 169.11 ($2.22).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 151.10 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 154.66. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 33.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.