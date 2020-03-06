Shivan S. Subramaniam Buys 5,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Stock

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00.

NYSE:CFG opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,584 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

