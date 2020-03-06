Shore Capital Raises CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Price Target to GBX 195

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its price objective hoisted by Shore Capital from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMC Markets presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 158.33 ($2.08).

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 169.54 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $506.92 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.30. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 175.80 ($2.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20.

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

