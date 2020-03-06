Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Siemens in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.89 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens’ FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Get Siemens alerts:

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nord/LB raised shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens has an average rating of “Buy”.

Siemens stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Siemens has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.609 per share. This is a positive change from Siemens’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Siemens’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.