Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $374.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 29.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

