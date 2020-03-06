Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €91.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.88 ($94.04).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €77.88 ($90.56) on Monday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The company’s fifty day moving average is €94.98 and its 200-day moving average is €81.10.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

