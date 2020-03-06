Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SMPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

SMPL opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts bought 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,442.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,878,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,400 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $34,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,724,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,751,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,054,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

