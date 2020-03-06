S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in S&P Global by 1,326.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,081,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,845,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,819,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 260,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $278.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $194.95 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.56.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.82.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

