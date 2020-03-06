SPECTRALCAST IN/SH NEW (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

SPECTRALCAST IN/SH NEW (OTCMKTS:SPEC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.08. SPECTRALCAST IN/SH NEW shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

About SPECTRALCAST IN/SH NEW (OTCMKTS:SPEC)

There is no company description available for Spectralcast Inc

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SPECTRALCAST IN/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPECTRALCAST IN/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.