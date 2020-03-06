Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8,477.44

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8,477.44 and traded as high as $8,945.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at $8,655.00, with a volume of 154,248 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPX. BNP Paribas increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) target price (up from GBX 8,370 ($110.10)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £104 ($136.81) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,498.46 ($111.79).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,066.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,481.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

