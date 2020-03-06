Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPMYY. Barclays cut Spirent Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Spirent Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Spirent Communications stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.91. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

