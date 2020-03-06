Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBPH. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

Shares of SBPH stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.26. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.73.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.