Starbucks Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.19 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

