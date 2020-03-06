Steven Madden, Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Steven Madden by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Steven Madden by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

