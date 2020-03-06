SThree’s (STEM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, HSBC increased their target price on SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 317 ($4.17) on Tuesday. SThree has a twelve month low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 392.50 ($5.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 358.19. The company has a market capitalization of $421.01 million and a PE ratio of 10.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. SThree’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other SThree news, insider Alex Smith sold 100,000 shares of SThree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.92), for a total transaction of £374,000 ($491,975.80). Insiders have sold 199,704 shares of company stock valued at $73,102,498 over the last quarter.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

