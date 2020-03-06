Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan Sells 5,127 Shares

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $761,103.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,344.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. Strategic Education Inc has a twelve month low of $122.08 and a twelve month high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.25 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,224,000 after acquiring an additional 589,773 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 673,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,982,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 460,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

