Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Director Sells C$1,617,552.47 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.56, for a total transaction of C$1,617,552.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,952,693.23.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.45, for a total transaction of C$1,755,032.35.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total transaction of C$1,671,423.11.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$57.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.75. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1-year low of C$50.06 and a 1-year high of C$66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Evercore boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.42.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

