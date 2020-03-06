Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Suncor Energy traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 824766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.