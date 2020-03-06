Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of SNPTF stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.48.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

