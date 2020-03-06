Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 41,667 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $784,589.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,916,776 shares in the company, valued at $54,922,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, February 4th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 208,335 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,754,196.70.

RUN stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.39. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from to in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.