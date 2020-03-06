SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.51). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

FATE opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

