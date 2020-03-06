SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for BMC Stock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

BMCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. BMC Stock has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.08.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 255.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 26.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 16.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

