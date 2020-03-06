SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Simon Property Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPG. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

Shares of SPG opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $117.60 and a twelve month high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,459,000 after buying an additional 49,641 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

