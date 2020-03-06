SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MNK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

NYSE:MNK opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 31.7% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

