Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

SCMWY stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

