Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $265.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.