Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TAPM stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. Tapinator has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

