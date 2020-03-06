TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTDKY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TDK from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TDK from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get TDK alerts:

OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TDK has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.81.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TDK will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.